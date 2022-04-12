STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC officials directed to ensure safe drinking water

Public health department officials were instructed to inspect the drains in the area, remove silt from the drain, immediately, and carry out anti-larval operations.

Published: 12th April 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to collect drinking water samples at Vambay Colony. Upon receiving complaints from the locals that contaminated drinking water was being supplied to the F block in Vambe Colony in Singhnagar area and drinking water was not flowing properly, Dinakar along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu visited the locality on Monday 

Following this, the authorities have been directed to take steps to ensure that five secretaries in the Vambay Colony collect residual chlorine levels in the colony for a week from Tuesday and conduct tests in a laboratory at Headwater Works to ensure that water samples are safe for consumption. Similarly, locals in F block complained to the Commissioner about the irregular drinking water supply and mosquito problems due to irregular cleaning of drains. Public health department officials were instructed to inspect the drains in the area, remove silt from the drain, immediately, and carry out anti-larval operations.

