Chaitra masa mega fete begins at Durga temple

The festivities started around 8 am with Pasupu Utsavam, where the EO joined devotees to grind turmeric in a rice pounder.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:11 AM

Kanaka Durga, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chaitra masa Brahmotsavams of Sri Ganga Sameta Durga Malleswara Swamy began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday. Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said they have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Chaitra masa Brahmotsavams to be celebrated from April 12 to 20. 

Marking the commencement of festivities, vedic scholars offered Mangala Snanam to the deities and decorated them as bride and groom on the first day of the eight-day-long celebrations. The festivities started around 8 am with Pasupu Utsavam, where the EO joined devotees to grind turmeric in a rice pounder.

Further, the EO offered silk robes to the deities and participated in Agni Sthapana, Ankuraropana, Vigneshwara pooja, Kalasadharana, Baliharana and Akhanda Deepa Sthapana. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple to take part in the Kalyanam.

On the second day of the Brahmotsavams on Wednesday, Mula Mantra Havanam will be performed at 8 am and Oupasana, Baliharana, Harathi and Mantra Pushpam will be performed between 4 pm and 6:30 pm, the EO said. Free prasadam will be distributed to the devotees, Bramarambha added.

