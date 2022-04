By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday celebrated its 128th Foundation Day.On the occasion, A Udaya Bhaskar Reddy, general manager, Vijayawada circle head conveyed wishes to all customers, stakeholders and staff members.

As a part of the celebration, the bank has organised a blood donation camp at Circle Office, Vijayawada in coordination with the Indian Red Cross Society. The PNB also organised customer meet at all branches as well as Circle Office and felicitated esteemed customers.