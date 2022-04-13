STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman hacks alcoholic son to death

On Monday evening, Kotayya came home in an inebriated state and attacked Chittemma and two children with a sickle.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 55-year-old woman hacked her son to death with an axe after he reportedly attacked her and her grandchildren in an inebriated state at Ibrahimpatnam on Monday evening. The deceased was identified Appala Bala Kotayya, 35, of Kotikalapudi village. He was a truck driver. Police have taken his mother Appala Chittemma into custody.  

According to the police, the incident happened at around 7 pm on Monday when the woman attacked his son, while he was sitting outside of the house. Kotayya married to Sirisha of Kanchikacherla six years ago and recently got divorced. Sirisha is taking care of their two children. Police said Chittemma invited her grandchildren to celebrate Ramanavami on Sunday. 

On Monday evening, Kotayya came home in an inebriated state and attacked Chittemma and two children with a sickle. Chittemma rescued the children and took them to a neighbour’s house. “Fearing that her son would attack them again and to save her grandchildren from him, Chittemma attacked him with an axe killing him on the spot,” the police said. Based on statements from neighbours and family members, a case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC.

