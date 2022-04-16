STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed over losses, Pedana businessman ends life

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 36-year-old businessman and husband of a MPTC member reportedly died by suicide in Pedana on Friday morning.  The deceased was identified as Katam Konda Babu, a resident of Chennur village.

According to Pedana sub-inspector P Naga Kalyani, Konda Babu was running a business in Pedana. However, his company was running into losses and he took Rs 2 lakh loan from a financer. He was depressed over financial losses. His wife Nagamani tried to console him but all in vain.

“Depression over incurring losses in business, Konda Babu took extreme step and consumed pesticide,” the SI said. Pedana police registered a case and sent the body to Machilipatnam GGH for post mortem.
Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

