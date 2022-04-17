STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenue Minister Dharmana’s comment hurt employees: AP Revenue Services Association

AP Revenue Services Association felt that it was unfortunate that a senior leader, who is well aware of the conditions and hardship of staff in the department, made such a comment.

Dharmana Prasada Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saying that the statement of Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao that corruption increased a lot in the Revenue Department hurt the employees working with honesty and dedication, the AP Revenue Services Association felt that it was unfortunate that a senior leader, who is well aware of the conditions and hardship of staff in the department, made such a comment.

In a release issued on Saturday, association leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chebrolu Krishna Murthy, Pithani Trinadha Rao and V Giri Kumar Reddy said the revenue employees served as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even several employees lost their lives in the fight against Covid. Similarly, the employees also played a crucial role in development of housing layouts and distribution of house site pattas to 30 lakh beneficiaries under ‘Pedalandari Illu’, which is a prestigious scheme of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. They also discharged they duties efficiently in conducting resurvey of lands. 

