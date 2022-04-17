Rs 1.95 crore seized from APSRTC bus at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border checkpost 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayyapet police seized Rs 1.95 crore for from an APSRTC bus during vehicle checking at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border checkpost in Garikapadu on Friday night. The seized money was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

According to Nandigama assistant commissioner of police (ACP) G Nageswara Reddy, Jaggayyapet Rural Sub-inspector Chinna Babu and his team, during a vehicle inspection at Garikapadu on Friday, seized the cash from two persons — Malladi Murali Krishna and Srinivas — in the APSRTC bus coming to Kakinada from Hyderabad. The duo failed to produce the required details for the cash.

“They told the police that they received the amount after selling an agricultural land at Keesara of Ranga Reddy district. However, there was no evidence to support their claim. We seized the cash and took the duo into custody. Later, the seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax department,” G Nageswara Reddy said.