STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 1.95 crore seized from APSRTC bus at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border checkpost 

The seized money was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation. 

Published: 17th April 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representation| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayyapet police seized Rs 1.95 crore for from an APSRTC bus during vehicle checking at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border checkpost in Garikapadu on Friday night. The seized money was handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation. 

According to Nandigama assistant commissioner of police (ACP) G Nageswara Reddy, Jaggayyapet Rural Sub-inspector Chinna Babu and his team, during a vehicle inspection at Garikapadu on Friday, seized the cash from two persons — Malladi Murali Krishna and Srinivas — in the APSRTC bus coming to Kakinada from Hyderabad. The duo failed to produce the required details for the cash.   

“They told the police that they received the amount after selling an agricultural land at Keesara of Ranga Reddy district.  However, there was no evidence to support their claim. We seized the cash and took the duo into custody. Later, the seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax department,”  G Nageswara Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp