By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of devotees participated in the 13th edition of ‘Run for Jesus’ organised by various churches and the Federation of Telugu Churches in Vijayawada to mark Easter on Saturday.

Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop T Raja Rao flagged off the procession from St Paul’s Cathedral near Nirmala Convent after performing a special mass in the presence of Monsignor Muvvala Prasad and Vijayawada Pastors Association President A Viswa Prasad.

The procession passed through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha Degree College, Mother Teresa Statue, Sikhamani Centre and culminated in a mass gathering at St Paul’s Cathedral Basilica near Civil Courts in Suryaraopet.