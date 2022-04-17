STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Run for Jesus’ organised

Hundreds of devotees participated in the 13th edition of ‘Run for Jesus’ organised by various churches and the Federation of Telugu Churches in Vijayawada to mark Easter on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Run for Jesus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Hundreds of devotees participated in the 13th edition of ‘Run for Jesus’ organised by various churches and the Federation of Telugu Churches in Vijayawada to mark Easter on Saturday. 
Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop T Raja Rao flagged off the procession from St Paul’s Cathedral near Nirmala Convent after performing a special mass in the presence of Monsignor Muvvala Prasad and Vijayawada Pastors Association President A Viswa Prasad.

The procession passed through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha Degree College, Mother Teresa Statue, Sikhamani Centre and culminated in a mass gathering at St Paul’s Cathedral Basilica near Civil Courts in Suryaraopet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Run for Jesus
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp