Summer holidays for classes I to X from May 9 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has announced summer holidays for class I to X students from May 9. Orders in this regard were issued by the department on Saturday. As per the orders, the 2022-23 academic year will begin on July 4.

For the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, the education department has not conducted the class X exams and declared all students pass. However, this year the department has made all arrangements to conduct the examinations. The class X examinations will be held from April 27 to May 9.

Meanwhile, the authorities also made all arrangements to conduct the Summative-2 examinations from Class I to Class IX from April 22 to May 4. The new academic year will begin on July 4 after the summer holidays. The department also decided to give summer holidays to junior colleges in AP from May 25 to June 20.

Dates to remember

Class X exams: April 27 to aMay 9

Summative-2 exams for Class I to Class IX: April 22 to May 4

Summer holidays to junior colleges: May 25 to June 20

July 4: New academic year to begin

3,776 exam centres

Around 6.30 lakh students will appear for Class X examinations to be held in 3,776 centres in the State