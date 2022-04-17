STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer holidays for classes I to X from May 9 in Andhra Pradesh

The School Education Department has announced summer holidays for class I to X students from May 9. Orders in this regard were issued by the department on Saturday. 

Published: 17th April 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has announced summer holidays for class I to X students from May 9. Orders in this regard were issued by the department on Saturday. As per the orders, the 2022-23 academic year will begin on July 4. 

For the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, the education department has not conducted the class X exams and declared all students pass. However, this year the department has made all arrangements to conduct the examinations. The class X examinations will be held from April 27 to May 9.

Meanwhile, the authorities also made all arrangements to conduct the Summative-2 examinations from Class I to Class IX from April 22 to May 4.  The new academic year will begin on July 4 after the summer holidays. The department also decided to give summer holidays to junior colleges in AP from May 25 to June 20.

Dates to remember 

Class X exams: April 27 to aMay 9
Summative-2 exams for Class I to Class IX: April 22 to May 4

Summer holidays to junior colleges: May 25 to June 20
July 4: New academic year to begin

3,776 exam centres
Around 6.30 lakh students will appear for Class X examinations to be held in 3,776 centres in the State 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp