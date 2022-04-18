STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
34 Andhra gynaecs receive ISAR certificates

Published: 18th April 2022 09:11 AM

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 34 gynaecologists received certificates from the Andhra Pradesh Chapter of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) for attending online classes during a programme held in the city here on Sunday. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) vice-chancellor Syam Prasad participated as chief guest and presented the certificates to the gynaecologists.

Speaking on the occasion, ISAR-AP chapter founder and course coordinator Dr V Padmaja said that with the aim of increasing the number of gynaecologists for the benefit of the people, ISAR has organised online transmissions for 34 IVF Gynaecologists in the State. ISAR-AP Chapter chairperson Dr Sudha Sri, secretary Dr Sirisha Rani and others were also present.

