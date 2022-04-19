Villagers stage protest seeking plant’s closure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Akkireddygudem village of Musunuru mandal on Monday when the villagers staged a protest in front of Porus Laboratory demanding permanent closure of the pharma unit, where a blast occurred on Wednesday night, killing six workers and seriously injuring 12 others. Following the ghastly incident, villagers from Akkireddigudem, Surepalli, Gogulampadu and other neighbouring villages are up in arms demanding permanent closure of the plant.

Alleging that the factory management is carrying out operations secretly at night, people in huge numbers reached the factory and raised slogans against the management. A few villagers tried to enter the plant forcefully, which resulted in a scuffle between the factory security staff and villagers in which one security guard was injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital. The villagers found fault with the factory management for not visiting the village to console the bereaved families after the accident.

Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu and local police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. “It is your village and you have the right to fight for justice. We have no objection in letting you all inside the factory. But entering a chemical plant and pelting stones on chemical tanks may create another problem for villagers,” DSP Sreenivasulu told villagers.

He said the factory was seized five days ago and the electricity department suspended power supply to the pharma unit. “We would like to clarify to the villagers that no production is going on in the factory. A committee was set up to look into the causes of the accident and it will inspect the factory for another five days and submit a report,” the DSP explained.

Earlier in the day, a team comprising Eluru district joint collector Arun Kumar, sub collector, DSP, officials from Pollution Control Board and electricity department, factories Department and ground water department conducted a public hearing at the panchayat office in the village. “Officials from various departments took inputs. We will include all opinions in the committee report and submit it to the collector,” said joint collector Arun Kumar.