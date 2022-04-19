VMC serves show cause notices to sanitation staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Monday served show-cause notice against sanitary inspector Anand Kirpal of division 15 for dereliction of duties and poor sanitation management. The civic body chief on Monday inspected Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota and Ramalingeswara Nagar areas and inspected measures being taken for sanitation management.

After observing the poor sanitation in the respective areas, Swapnil directed the officials concerned to serve a show cause notices to Anand Kirpal. Similarly, lead worker V Praveen (APCOS) was directed to issue a show cause notice to the 81st secretariat sanitary secretary B Sravanti and 84th secretariat sanitary secretary B Baleshwari for not attending duties.

At Ramalingeswaranagar, the locals brought to the notice of the Commissioner stench from 10 MLD sewage treatment plant. He directed the engineering authorities to complete the tender process and carry out water-related works and take steps to modernise the plant. Deputy Mayor B Durga and other officials were also present.