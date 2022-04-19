Youngster beaten up for ‘harassing girl’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old youngster was allegedly beaten up by a group of people during a settlement in Narasimhapalem village under Chatrai mandal of Eluru district. The incident, happened two days ago, came to light on Monday when the injured youth, Srikanth, was admitted to Vijayawada GGH.

According to Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu, Srikanth and the girl were in a relationship and broke up recently. Srikanth kept the girl’s private photo as his phone wallpaper and showed it to the girl’s relatives and family members.

The girl’s family took the issue to village heads, who called Srikanth for a settlement. “Both the families entered into a heated argument and attacked each other during the settlement. Girl’s father and family members beat up Srikanth with sticks, injuring his private parts,” said DSP Sreenivasulu. A case has been registered against the girl’s father and relatives based on Srikanth’s statement at Chatrai police station.