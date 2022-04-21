STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalitha Hospital doctor receives national award

This award was presented during the 15th National Stroke Conference held in JW Marriot Hotel, Mumbai.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr P Vijaya MD, DM Chief of neurosciences and director Ankineedu Stroke Centre, Lalitha Super Specialities Hospital, received the World Stroke Day-2021 National Award from the Indian Stroke Association for securing the first place in public awareness activities on stroke. 

In 2021, World Stroke Day was celebrated in 20 States to create spread awareness about stroke, its recognition and the importance of reaching a stroke-ready hospital in time to receive evidence-based therapies.

Following the Indian Stroke Association’s call, Dr Vijaya observed October as Stroke Awareness month. 
To achieve this, she partnered with the Indian Red Cross Society and other NGOs, Professional and social organisations to spread awareness about stroke.

On October 29, Vijaya coordinated mega BP camps at 200 desks, including about 100 hospitals, with the help of 700 volunteers and screened 10,000 people in one day to mark the World Stroke Day.

