Manipal Hospitals launches advanced pulmonology unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals-Vijayawada, which has been creating awareness among the general public about pulmonary diseases, launched its interventional pulmonology unit with advanced equipment for diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases. Equipment like EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) and rigid bronchoscopy, airway stenting, and thoracoscopy are available at the unit.

The hospital is equipped with a state-of-the-art respiratory critical care unit, which uses cutting-edge technology for interventional pulmonology, where specialised doctors diagnose and treat both paediatric and adult patients with interventional procedures, such as flexible bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy, rigid bronchoscopy, linear and radial EBUS and airway stenting. The patients are evaluated and managed under one roof. Using the advanced equipment in the hospital, the doctors were able to detect early and accurately diagnose rare diseases.