STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Manipal Hospitals launches advanced pulmonology unit

Using the advanced equipment in the hospital, the doctors were able to detect early and accurately diagnose rare diseases.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals-Vijayawada, which has been creating awareness among the general public about pulmonary diseases, launched its interventional pulmonology unit with advanced equipment for diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases. Equipment like EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) and rigid bronchoscopy, airway stenting, and thoracoscopy are available at the unit.

The hospital is equipped with a state-of-the-art respiratory critical care unit, which uses cutting-edge technology for interventional pulmonology, where specialised doctors diagnose and treat both paediatric and adult patients with interventional procedures, such as flexible bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy, rigid bronchoscopy, linear and radial EBUS and airway stenting. The patients are evaluated and managed under one roof. Using the advanced equipment in the hospital, the doctors were able to detect early and accurately diagnose rare diseases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp