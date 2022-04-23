STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Porus Lab blast toll rises to 9 after one more dies

The death toll in the explosion at Porus Laboratories at Akkireddygudem of Musunuru mandal on April 13 rose to nine after a 26-year-old worker died while undergoing treatment on Friday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The death toll in the explosion at Porus Laboratories at Akkireddygudem of Musunuru mandal on April 13 rose to nine after a 26-year-old worker died while undergoing treatment on Friday. The health condition of eight others, who suffered severe burns, remained critical and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gollapudi near Vijayawada. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Chakkapalli village following the death of K Joseph. 

Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu told TNIE that Joseph used to work near the boiler unit and suffered severe injuries in the blast. After procedures, the body was handed over to his family members.On the other hand, Nuzvid police are strictly enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 144 in front of Porus Laboratories in Akkireddygudem village to restrict people from gathering and staging protests at the chemical factory.

