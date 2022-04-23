STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Save Soil’ walkathon mark Earth Day in city

A walkathon was conducted in Vijayawada on the occasion of Earth Day on Friday.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers take part in ‘Save Soil’ walkathon in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A walkathon was conducted in Vijayawada on the occasion of Earth Day on Friday. The walkathon was organised as part of ‘Save Soil’ movement, initiated by Sadhguru. Over 300 volunteers participated in the walk from Indira Gandhi stadium to Mother Teresa statue from 7 am to 8.30 am. 

According to the organisers, studies have shown that over half of agricultural lands have already degraded, which means that soil is losing its organic content and turning into sand. If no action is taken in the next 25 to 30 years, the world could face a food crisis.

They said to bring the world’s focus to this alarming issue, Sadhguru has embarked on a 100-day, 30,000 kms lone motorcycle journey across 27 countries on March 21. The journey, passing through UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, aims to raise awareness and build consensus for policy initiatives to prevent soil extinction, by raising organic content of the soil to a minimum of 3 per cent.The ‘Save Soil’ movement has garnered wide support across the globe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save Soil Earth Day
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp