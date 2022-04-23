‘Save Soil’ walkathon to mark Earth Day in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A walkathon was conducted in Vijayawada on the occasion of Earth Day on Friday. The walkathon was organised as part of ‘Save Soil’ movement, initiated by Sadhguru. Over 300 volunteers participated in the walk from Indira Gandhi stadium to Mother Teresa statue from 7 am to 8.30 am.

According to the organisers, studies have shown that over half of agricultural lands have already degraded, which means that soil is losing its organic content and turning into sand. If no action is taken in the next 25 to 30 years, the world could face a food crisis.

They said to bring the world’s focus to this alarming issue, Sadhguru has embarked on a 100-day, 30,000 kms lone motorcycle journey across 27 countries on March 21. The journey, passing through UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, aims to raise awareness and build consensus for policy initiatives to prevent soil extinction, by raising organic content of the soil to a minimum of 3 per cent.The ‘Save Soil’ movement has garnered wide support across the globe.