Health officials directed to complete fever survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Director J Niwas on Saturday directed the officials concerned to complete fever survey in time and expedite generation of health identity cards. During a videoconference with the officials, Niwas said any delay in completion of fever survey in time will attract stern action. He advised the medical officer to take help of mandal development officers to plan the survey and mobilise staff at village and ward secretariats.

With regard to health ID cards, he instructed every ANM to generate 20 health cards per day. Expressing displeasure over deliveries not being conducted in primary health centres despite the government providing necessary facilities for the same, he directed the officials to ensure that more deliveries are done at PHCs and pregnant women are prevented from the hassle of going to private or government hospitals in places away from their villages.

He also directed the staff monitoring PHCs to ensure effective implementation of Aadhaar-based biometric attendance. He reminded the officials that each PHC has been provided with `25,000 and CHC with `1 lakh for procuring biometric equipment.

Nivas stressed the need for ensuring alternate power sources like generators and proper sanitation in the PHCs. He also directed the officials to ensure there is no delay in administration of precautionary doses to health workers and frontline workers. DMHOs were instructed to make more field visits to know the ground realities.