Vijayawada cops bust online cricket-betting racket

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Saturday busted an online cricket-betting racket and took four persons into custody. The police seized 42 mobile phones, four laptops, one modem and `4,320 cash from their possession. The accused were identified as Allu Venkata Naresh, N Sreedhar, Tonta Basavaraju and Kammala Kishore, all belonging to Eluru.

The accused were operating from a rented house in Andhra Prabha Colony under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits. Addressing mediapersons, DCP K Babu Rao said they received information from reliable sources that the four accused were organising betting for the ongoing IPL matches using mobile applications such as Cricket Maza and Cricket Line Guru.

The accused were found using hi-tech communicators to collect betting deals. “The gang focused on middle class people, daily wagers, unemployed youth and students to bet on IPL matches. He further said they have to manage to freeze `48 lakh in the bank account of the kingpin. “A case has been registered against the accused under the AP Gaming Act,” the DCP said.