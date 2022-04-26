STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Police foil teachers’ union stir against Contributory Pension Scheme in Andhra

Buses, trains, and private vehicles checked before entering Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts; several detained

Published: 26th April 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A raft of police personnel were deployed in Vijayawada to thwart the United Teachers’ Federation’s planned march to the CMO on Monday | Prasant Madugula

A raft of police personnel were deployed in Vijayawada to thwart the United Teachers’ Federation’s planned march to the CMO on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Vijayawada and Guntur cities on Monday after police cordoned off all roads leading to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan’s residence in Tadepalli in the wake of a protest call given by teachers’ unions demanding repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Scores of police personnel were deployed at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office to prevent agitators from entering the route. In addition, special forces were placed at all entry points of Vijayawada and Guntur to prevent teachers from entering the cities.

Buses, trains, and private vehicles entering Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts were allowed to move ahead only after screening. The police detained several teachers’ union leaders from various places in the city and Tadepalli. From the early hours of the day, police in large numbers were deployed at bus stations and railway stations across the State to prevent United Teachers’ Federation leaders and members from participating in the ‘Chalo CMO’ agitation.

In Kakinada and Prakasam districts, SPs themselves inspected bus stations.  Several UTF leaders were put under house arrest and some were taken into preventive custody. From Sunday night itself, the police began patrolling areas near bus stations and railway stations.

Such intense preventive measures were adopted after government employees organised an agitation in Vijayawada despite restrictions and the police were caught off guard.Not taking any chances after denying permission to hold the protest, the police conducted strict checking at all entry points to Tadepalli.At some places, Vijayawada-bound buses were also stopped to confirm that no agitators were onboard the vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Protest Contributory Pension Scheme
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp