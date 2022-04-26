Police foil teachers’ union stir against Contributory Pension Scheme in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Vijayawada and Guntur cities on Monday after police cordoned off all roads leading to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan’s residence in Tadepalli in the wake of a protest call given by teachers’ unions demanding repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Scores of police personnel were deployed at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office to prevent agitators from entering the route. In addition, special forces were placed at all entry points of Vijayawada and Guntur to prevent teachers from entering the cities.

Buses, trains, and private vehicles entering Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts were allowed to move ahead only after screening. The police detained several teachers’ union leaders from various places in the city and Tadepalli. From the early hours of the day, police in large numbers were deployed at bus stations and railway stations across the State to prevent United Teachers’ Federation leaders and members from participating in the ‘Chalo CMO’ agitation.

In Kakinada and Prakasam districts, SPs themselves inspected bus stations. Several UTF leaders were put under house arrest and some were taken into preventive custody. From Sunday night itself, the police began patrolling areas near bus stations and railway stations.

Such intense preventive measures were adopted after government employees organised an agitation in Vijayawada despite restrictions and the police were caught off guard.Not taking any chances after denying permission to hold the protest, the police conducted strict checking at all entry points to Tadepalli.At some places, Vijayawada-bound buses were also stopped to confirm that no agitators were onboard the vehicles.