Unable to repay loans, four of a family from Machilipatnam, Andhra attempt suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 60-year-old businessman from Machilipatnam along with his wife and two daughters attempted suicide in a hotel under Krishna Lanka police station limits in Vijayawada on Sunday night.

The police averted the tragedy and the family was shifted to GGH for treatment. The businessman was identified as Jupudi Venkateswara Rao (60) and used to run black gram wholesale trading business in Machilipatnam.

According to Krishna Lanka circle inspector P Satyanandam, the incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday and the Dial 100 staff received a phone call from a person (Rao’s brother-in-law) stating that Rao sent a message to him prior to taking extreme step, and requested police to rescue his brother-in-law.

Police said Rao along with his wife Sudha Rani (54) and two daughters Bhavana (28) and Sravani (27) were staying in a hotel near Pandit Nehru Bus Station for the past two weeks to avoid pressure from financiers. Unable to repay loans and depressed over losses, he and his family members attempted suicide,” said the CI. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the family.

“When we received a phone call from Rao’s brother-in-law, Murthy was instructed to inspect the hotel,” the inspector explained. Later, the four were admitted to GGH and their health condition is improving.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930,

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000