VMC takes up special drive to secure top spot in Swachh Survekshan in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving its rank in the next edition of the Swachh Survekshan, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a special drive to repair damaged roads, compound walls and central medians. According to the VMC officials, the corporation has launched a week-long cleanliness drive with the slogan of ‘Nagara Parisubratha Andari Badhyata’ on Thursday to achieve the top rank in the national cleanliness survey. As part of the drive, education and communication (IEC) programme, the officials will sensitise the public about wall paintings, plantation, zero garbage, plastic ban and drain cleaning.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that Vijayawada is getting ready for the next edition of cleanliness survey. In this regard, instructions were given to the concerned departments to undertake beautification works by installing colourful lights on the roads and beautifying walls with unique paintings. The walls will display local, cultural and festival art works.

Currently, the beautification works are progressing near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Kaleswara Rao Market, MG Road and Eluru Road. “We are appealing to the citizens of Vijayawada to do their best to preserve legacies of previous cleanliness awards. The visual impact of cleanliness comes from maintenance and beautification and these are also the parameters of the Swachh Survekshan,” Swapnil said.

The civic body chief said that the cleanliness week will also focus on eliminating single-use plastic. “It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect the environment in order to provide a better future to the coming generations, explaining that it would take thousands of years for plastic bags with a size of less than 15 micron to be embedded in the ground,” he said.

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that she has started avoiding use of plastic in her chamber and decided to use only paper glasses, cups and plates. Steps will be taken to issue orders banning use of plastic in all offices within the municipality, and in all circle offices and secretariats of the municipality, the Mayor said and called upon all offices to avoid single-use plastics and to replace them with paper or jute.