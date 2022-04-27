Bike-borne men attack businessmen with beer bottles in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons reportedly chased two businessmen on a bike and attacked them with beer bottles at Ashok Nagar under Penamaluru police station limits on Monday night.According to Penamaluru circle inspector M Satyanarayana, the incident happened at around 11 pm when businessman Narendra, who owns Anjaneya Restaurants in the city and his partner Venkateswara Rao were on their way to home in Kanuru village on a motorcycle.

The duo were chased by two persons on a motorcycle from Auto Nagar gate to Ashok Nagar Junction. In his complaint to the police, Narendra alleged that he had some financial disputes with Julapalli Manohar and Vege Venkateswara Rao in the past and accused Manohar of cheating him in the business to the tune of Rs 15 crore. They were partners in the past and later parted ways.

“Manohar developed a grudge against me for keeping my restaurant name as Anjaneya despite registering it officially. Claiming my restaurant as duplicate, he bad-mouthed about me in the market and dented the image of my hotels,” Narendra wrote in his complaint. The Inspector said Venkateswara Rao received injuries on his neck, while Narendra managed to escape unhurt. “We have collected CCTV footage to identify the accused,” Satyanarayana said.