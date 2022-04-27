Class 10 student in Vijayawada dies by suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old student died by suicide in his hostel room at Thotapalli village of Agiripalli mandal on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as M Rohit of Nainavaram village near Vijayawada.According to Agiripalli police, the incident came to light when his fellow students found Rohit hanging from the ceiling fan.He was admitted to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police said Rohit took extreme step due to fear of Class 10 examinations. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000