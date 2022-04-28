Krishna SP conducts orientation workshop in Vijayawada  for newly induced police stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal conducted an orientation workshop for newly-induced police stations as part of district reorganisation on Wednesday.During the workshop held at Vuyyuru, the SP explained the staff on the district nomenclature, working style and various initiatives brought in the Krishna district police unit and told that all nine stations in Vuyyuru mandal, Central Crime Station (CCS) and traffic stations will be upgraded with latest technology and amenities soon.

He further said there are some misconceptions about transfers and clarified that station house officers and sub-inspectors will be transferred after a year based on their performance.The SP said that there is no room for negligence and action will be taken against those involved in dereliction of duties. “There will be both rewards for good work and disciplinary action for negligence. I request every officer to keep in touch with subordinates and work as a team to achieve one common goal - resolving grievances of the public,” said Siddharth Kaushal while addressing the staff.