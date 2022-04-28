One killed, 10 injured as bus rams truck in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A driver was killed and 10 passengers were injured after a private bus reportedly rammed into a truck while overtaking it near Nawabpet under Penuganchiprolu police station limits on Wednesday morning.The bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Visannapet. Around 20 passengers were onboard the bus. Bus driver S Siva Kumar died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). Three of the injured are critical.

According to Penuganchiprolu police, the incident happened around 5 am in the morning when the bus belonging to Morning Star travels tried to overtake the truck. “Rash driving was said to be the reason behind the mishap. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Penuganchiprolu police.