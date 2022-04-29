CBI files case against firm in Vijayawada for cheating Central Bank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI has registered a case against a Nellore-based private firm and its partners for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 61.71 crore to a bank in Hyderabad.The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Central Bank of India, Hyderabad, against the private company, its partners including guarantor and unknown public servants and private persons.

The CBI, in a statement, said the private company had availed loans to the tune of Rs 65.50 crore from 2017 to 2018. The account became NPA on August 30, 2018 and the total outstanding was Rs 62.46 crore. After the account became NPA, the borrower repaid Rs 80 lakh. It was further alleged that the firm siphoned off majority of funds through cash withdrawals, by transferring funds to parties not related to the business. In-flow and out-flow transaction of funds was allegedly shown with some firms just for generating fake turnover in the accounts.