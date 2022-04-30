STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Coromandel International launches drone sprayer

Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday organised a drone sprayer inauguration and farmer awareness programme in Mundlapadu village of Giddalur mandal.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A drone sprayer inauguration and farmer awareness programme in Mundlapadu village of Giddalur mandal. (Photo | EPS)

A drone sprayer inauguration and farmer awareness programme in Mundlapadu village of Giddalur mandal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday organised a drone sprayer inauguration and farmer awareness programme in Mundlapadu village of Giddalur mandal.

Chief agronomist Dr Binaya Parida, RBH KSR Chakravarthy, zonal manager N Hari, senior agronomist LS Swaroop and joint director of agriculture S Sreenivasu, ADAs and AOs of Giddalur and Bestavaripeta attended as the chief guests. Dr Binaya Parida explained in detail the working process and benefits of a drone sprayer when compared to manual Spray.

Chakravarthy explained that the new technology gives more effective results with a low cost of cultivation. Joint director of agriculture said that the adoption of new technologies is yielding good results.  Nearly 150 farmers, agriculture officials and Coromandel representatives were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coromandel International Ltd drone sprayer inauguration farmer awareness programme technology farmer
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp