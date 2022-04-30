Coromandel International launches drone sprayer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday organised a drone sprayer inauguration and farmer awareness programme in Mundlapadu village of Giddalur mandal.

Chief agronomist Dr Binaya Parida, RBH KSR Chakravarthy, zonal manager N Hari, senior agronomist LS Swaroop and joint director of agriculture S Sreenivasu, ADAs and AOs of Giddalur and Bestavaripeta attended as the chief guests. Dr Binaya Parida explained in detail the working process and benefits of a drone sprayer when compared to manual Spray.

Chakravarthy explained that the new technology gives more effective results with a low cost of cultivation. Joint director of agriculture said that the adoption of new technologies is yielding good results. Nearly 150 farmers, agriculture officials and Coromandel representatives were present.