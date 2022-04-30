STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Police bust fake currency racket, arrest 3 near Putrela

The matter came to light when two parties involved in the case had a disagreement over the exchange of currency on Friday. 

Published: 30th April 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Friday busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested three persons near Putrela village. The matter came to light when two parties involved in the case had a disagreement over the exchange of currency on Friday. 

According to police, they received information from locals that two groups — one from Sattupalli of Telangana and Sattenapalli of Guntur district — were engaged in an argument between them over the purchase of counterfeit currency. 

The police said the group from Sattupalli was selling counterfeit currency in exchange of real currency, while the other group tried to cheat them by filling white papers in the real currency bundles.“Due to the argument between the two groups, while exchanging the fake currency, the issue came to light, police reached the spot and arrested three persons, while some of them managed to flee. A thorough investigation is on to find the source of fake currency,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sattenapalli counterfeit currency racket purchase arrested
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp