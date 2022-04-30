Police bust fake currency racket, arrest 3 near Putrela

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Friday busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested three persons near Putrela village. The matter came to light when two parties involved in the case had a disagreement over the exchange of currency on Friday.

According to police, they received information from locals that two groups — one from Sattupalli of Telangana and Sattenapalli of Guntur district — were engaged in an argument between them over the purchase of counterfeit currency.

The police said the group from Sattupalli was selling counterfeit currency in exchange of real currency, while the other group tried to cheat them by filling white papers in the real currency bundles.“Due to the argument between the two groups, while exchanging the fake currency, the issue came to light, police reached the spot and arrested three persons, while some of them managed to flee. A thorough investigation is on to find the source of fake currency,” the police said.