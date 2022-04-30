Woman gives auto driver a sound thrashing before police arrest him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A video of a woman beating an autorickshaw driver, who reportedly followed and obstructed her, with a stick went viral with AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma sharing it on her Twitter handle on Friday.

The incident happened near Keesara village under Gannavaram police station limits last October and a case was registered against the accused Chandrasekhar under Sections 341, 323 and 509 of IPC. According to Gannavaram circle inspector Komakula Shivaji, the woman in the video was identified as a resident of Gannavaram town, Pathapati Sravani, and the incident happened on last October 19 when she was on her way home after finishing her duties around 12 am.

Sravani used to work in a dairy near Nidamanuru village. The inspector told TNIE that the man was an acquaintance of Sravani and was harassing her. Despite the woman telling him that she was married and asking him not to disturb her, the man kept following her.

“When he noticed Sravani going home around 12 am on October 19, Sekhar followed and stopped her scooter near Keesara village. He took her scooter keys and abused her. Enraged, Sravani retaliated against his advancement and beat him with a stick,” the CI.

With the help of passersby, Sravani lodged a complaint with Gannavaram police, who arrested Chandrasekhar. “One must appreciate the braveness of Sravani, who resisted the attack on her and gave a befitting reply to protect herself from Chandrasekhar during the emergency situation,” Vasireddy Padma twitted. Padma invited Sravani to meet her at the Women’s Commission office and assured their support. She acknowledged the support of Republican Party leader Borugadda Anil Kumar who helped Sravani.

