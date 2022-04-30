STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman gives auto driver a sound thrashing before police arrest him

Despite the woman telling him that she was married and asking him not to disturb her, the man kept following her.

Published: 30th April 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A video of a woman beating an autorickshaw driver, who reportedly followed and obstructed her, with a stick went viral with AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma sharing it on her Twitter handle on Friday. 

The incident happened near Keesara village under Gannavaram police station limits last October and a case was registered against the accused Chandrasekhar under Sections 341, 323 and 509 of IPC. According to Gannavaram circle inspector Komakula Shivaji, the woman in the video was identified as a resident of Gannavaram town, Pathapati Sravani, and the incident happened on last October 19 when she was on her way home after finishing her duties around 12 am. 

Sravani used to work in a dairy near Nidamanuru village. The inspector told TNIE that the man was an acquaintance of Sravani and was harassing her. Despite the woman telling him that she was married and asking him not to disturb her, the man kept following her.

“When he noticed Sravani going home around 12 am on October 19, Sekhar followed and stopped her scooter near Keesara village. He took her scooter keys and abused her. Enraged, Sravani retaliated against his advancement and beat him with a stick,” the CI.

With the help of passersby, Sravani lodged a complaint with Gannavaram police, who arrested Chandrasekhar. “One must appreciate the braveness of Sravani, who resisted the attack on her and gave a befitting reply to protect herself from Chandrasekhar during the emergency situation,” Vasireddy Padma twitted. Padma invited Sravani to meet her at the Women’s Commission office and assured their support. She acknowledged the support of Republican Party leader Borugadda Anil Kumar who helped Sravani.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
video woman Beating autorickshaw Twitter Viral IPC Republican Party
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp