Yoga training organised at RVR & JC Engg College

College secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna said in the modern society, science and technology the changing lifestyle has resulted in different illnesses.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RVR and JC Engineering College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas said yoga will not just enhance physical capacity but also improves mental power.

Participating in the inauguration of a yoga training class in the college auditorium, he said for leading a happy life, a healthy body is a must and yoga can ensure it. College secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna said in modern society, science and technology the changing lifestyle has resulted in different illnesses. Yoga can help overcome those health issues and help one stay fit, they said.

