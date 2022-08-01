Collector, civic chief hold ground-level inspection of west Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, accompanied by municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and MLA Vellamapalli Srinivasa Rao, conducted a ground-level inspection of western Vijayawada to take stock of the problems faced by the public there.

During their visit, people submitted representations to the officials on the regularisation of houses and house site pattas in Kummaripalem Centre and Kolla Farm Road, identification of site for construction of an electrical crematorium at Punnami Ghat and construction of a retaining wall to facilitate movement of vehicles near Four Men Bungalow in Errakatta.

MLA Vellamapalli Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated funds for the development of the city, and steps will be taken to promptly solve the local problems. “Appropriate steps will be taken to solve problems in the constituency. A coordination meeting will soon be held with the R&B and railway officials, and adequate funds will be provided by the government to strengthen the retaining wall,” the MLA said.

Srinivasa Rao and Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi also inspected major drains at Budameru and Vidyadharapuram Stadium, Milk Project and CVR Flyover Bridge. On the occasion, the MLA and the mayor asked the sanitation staff to remove discarded materials from the drains and take steps to prevent further garbage and waste disposal directly into the drain.

