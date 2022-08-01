Radiologist from Vijayawada honoured with lifetime achievement award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted radiologist from Vijayawada Dr GV Mohan Prasad was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association-Andhra Pradesh (APIRIA) for 2022 evening during the body’s eighth annual state conference held in Kurnool on Saturday.

Dr GV Mohan Prasad was awarded for his exceptional contribution to the field of radiology and imaging for over three decades. Radiology fraternity from across places congratulated Dr Mohan Prasad on receiving the award.Dr Mohan Prasad thanked the executive committee of APIRIA for choosing him for the prestigious award. He added that his responsibilities have doubled after receiving the award.

