Radiologist from Vijayawada honoured with lifetime achievement award

Dr GV Mohan Prasad was awarded for his exceptional contribution to the field of radiology and imaging for over three decades.

Published: 01st August 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted radiologist from Vijayawada Dr GV Mohan Prasad was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association-Andhra Pradesh (APIRIA) for 2022 evening during the body’s eighth annual state conference held in Kurnool on Saturday.

Dr GV Mohan Prasad was awarded for his exceptional contribution to the field of radiology and imaging for over three decades. Radiology fraternity from across places congratulated Dr Mohan Prasad on receiving the award.Dr Mohan Prasad thanked the executive committee of APIRIA for choosing him for the prestigious award. He added that his responsibilities have doubled after receiving the award.

