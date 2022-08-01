Top cop externs 11 persons with criminal history from Vijayawada in two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of public nuisance cases, NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has externed 11 persons from Vijayawada in the past two months. The externment was part of a special drive against persons with a criminal history, the latest being two rowdy-sheeters Madiri Arun Kumar (26) and Madiri Varun Kumar (23) from Machavaram who had multiple cases filed against them at various police stations in the city. The duo were asked to leave the city for a period of six months.

Speaking to TNIE, the police offiial said people with previous convictions and who created public nuisance or indulged in anti-social activities would be extended. The other nine external rowdy-sheeters were identified as Thummala Manoj (SN Puram PS), Mattaparthi Durga Prasad alias Kothala Siva (Nunna PS), Bevara Srinu alias Pilla Srinu (One Town PS), Macherla Bala Swamy (Machavaram PS), Banavathu Sreenu Naik and Tummla Vigneswara Rao alias Chinni (Patamata PS), Mallavarapu Vijay Kumar and Katla Kaali (AS Nagar PS) and Sandhaka Durga Rao (Kothapet PS).

“The drive is aimed to create fear among rowdy-sheeters so that they can keep themselves away from illegal practices. We are trying to bring a change in their lives and help them start a new life,” said Rana.

