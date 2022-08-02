Durga Temple gearing up for Dasara from Sept 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector S Dilli Rao on Monday conducted a review meeting with the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) and inquired with them about the arrangements for the Dasara festivities, which will be celebrated from September 26 toOctober 5.

The ghat road leading to the Kanaka Durga temple stayed closed on Monday due to hill fortification works. (File Photo )

Following the meeting, the temple authorities and a special team of engineers inspected the temple premises on Monday and suggested modifications for the smooth conduct of the festivities

.As part of the preparatory works, officials closed the ghat road leading to the temple for the repair of the ghat road and set up a chain link fence to prevent landslides and rockfalls.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 devotees would visit the temple during the festivities and 2 lakh devotees are expected on the auspicious Moolanakshatram. The collector instructed the temple executive officer to conduct a meeting with other departments regarding the works. “Hill fortification will be completed in a week’s time and vehicles will be allowed on the ghat road then. Additional Prasadam counters will be set up to avoid rush,” he added.

