Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga Temple gearing up for Dasara from Sept 26

It is estimated that more than 30,000 devotees would visit the temple during the festivities and 2 lakh devotees are expected on the auspicious Moolanakshatram

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Temple.(Photo| Special Arrangement)

Temple.(Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector S Dilli Rao on Monday conducted a review meeting with the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) and inquired with them about the arrangements for the Dasara festivities, which will be celebrated from September 26 toOctober 5.

The ghat road leading to the Kanaka Durga temple stayed closed on Monday due to hill fortification works. (File Photo )

Following the meeting, the temple authorities and a special team of engineers inspected the temple premises on Monday and suggested modifications for the smooth conduct of the festivities

.As part of the preparatory works, officials closed the ghat road leading to the temple for the repair of the ghat road and set up a chain link fence to prevent landslides and rockfalls.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 devotees would visit the temple during the festivities and 2 lakh devotees are expected on the auspicious Moolanakshatram. The collector instructed the temple executive officer to conduct a meeting with other departments regarding the works.  “Hill fortification will be completed in a week’s time and vehicles will be allowed on the ghat road then. Additional Prasadam counters will be set up to avoid rush,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp