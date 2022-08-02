Home Cities Vijayawada

Schools in Guntur charging more for textbooks, say parents

Over 1.5 lakh students are enrolled in around 1,400 schools in Guntur district. The parents had expected that the fee for books might decrease this year.

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Bandhavi Annam
VIJAYAWADA:  Parents of schoolchildren allege that private schools collect hefty amounts from them in the name of fees for textbooks and stationery. Schools in Guntur district charge anywhere between `1,500 and `2,900 for textbooks for kindergarten kids. The prices gradually increase to `5,000-`7,000 for class 10 textbooks.R Renuka, a parent, said in the name of special curriculum and additional classes children were being given question banks and practice books for each subject, especially for mathematics and science subjects. “If we want to enrol our children in that particular programme, we are left with no choice but to buy the entire set without raising any objection.”

Over 1.5 lakh students are enrolled in around 1,400 schools in Guntur district. Parents expect that the fee for books might decrease this year as the State government has made arrangements to provide textbooks to private schools at low prices.

The government issuing orders on August 24 last year limiting the tuition fee charged by private unaided schools to a maximum of `18,000 for three consecutive years had given temporary relief to the parents. But the State High Court asked the government to come up with a more reasonable fee structure taking into consideration school management’s proposals.

With this, the schools went back to collecting previously fixed fees. Some even increased the fees by 15-20% for 2022-23 academic year. Meanwhile, private schools refuted the charges of charging extra fees to the parents. Principal of a reputed private school in the city said, “The parents expect their children to qualify for entrance exams and get admissions to IITs and NITs. For this, the curriculum we follow is very important. So books we provide and the costs we charge are completely justifiable.”Refusing to speak much about the issue, Guntur DEO P Sailaja said private schools were not allowed to charge rates over MRP for books.

