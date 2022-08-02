Vigilance holds surprise inspections at 46 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department found irregularities during surprise inspections at various government hospitals on Monday. The vigilance teams inspected 44 hospitals across the State to check on the condition of buildings, infrastructure facilities and availability of medicines and equipment there. The officials noticed that there were irregularities in attendance of employees, and that pharmacists were prescribing medicines to patients even in the absence of medical officers. “At some hospitals, drug stock registers are not updated and variations in stocks were observed. Drug display boards were also not found. Inadequate ambulance services at some centres came to our notice. In addition, we observed that bio-waste is not being disposed of in a proper manner,” they said.