Andhra Pradesh: Vuyyuru school teacher booked for behaving inappropriately

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Zilla Parishad high school at Pedda Ogirala village in Vuyyuru Mandal saw a stormy Tuesday as parents accused the mathematics teacher of behaving inappropriately with the girl students. They staged a protest demanding immediate action against the said teacher.

Vuyyuru mandal education officer (MEO) T Kanaka Maha Lakshmi said the mathematics teacher reportedly behaved in an objectionable manner with girl students of class 5. The student's parents filed a complaint regarding the same with Vuyyuru police who registered a case under section 354 (A) of IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

“Parents gave us a written complaint about the problems faced by their children in the school from the mathematics teacher and headmaster. Besides, the students also complained of poor drinking water supply in the school, which forces them to bring the water of their own,” Mahalakshmi said.

A detailed report on the incident has been prepared and forwarded to the higher officials. Action will be taken by them accordingly, the MEO said.

