Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Vuyyuru school teacher booked for behaving inappropriately

Vuyyuru mandal education officer (MEO) T Kanaka Maha Lakshmi said the mathematics teacher reportedly behaved in an objectionable manner with girl students of class 5.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Zilla Parishad high school at Pedda Ogirala village in Vuyyuru Mandal saw a stormy Tuesday as parents accused the mathematics teacher of behaving inappropriately with the girl students. They staged a protest demanding immediate action against the said teacher.

Vuyyuru mandal education officer (MEO) T Kanaka Maha Lakshmi said the mathematics teacher reportedly behaved in an objectionable manner with girl students of class 5. The student's parents filed a complaint regarding the same with Vuyyuru police who registered a case under section 354 (A) of IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

“Parents gave us a written complaint about the problems faced by their children in the school from the mathematics teacher and headmaster. Besides, the students also complained of poor drinking water supply in the school, which forces them to bring the water of their own,” Mahalakshmi said.

A detailed report on the incident has been prepared and forwarded to the higher officials. Action will be taken by them accordingly, the MEO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedda Ogirala Zilla Parishad High School Mathematics Teacher Parents Complain Girl students POCSO
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp