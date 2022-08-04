119 beneficiaries get agreements for MIG plots under Jagananna Smart Township

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun the process of agreements for 119 beneficiaries of the middle-class income (MIG) layout of Jagananna Smart Township established in Navuluru under Tadepalli - Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The plot agreement process will continue till August 10 at the CRDA office at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada, said APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav. CRDA tehsildar Nagalakshmi and project coordinator P Ajay attended and handed over the agreement documents to the beneficiaries.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun the process of agreements for 119 beneficiaries of the middle-class income (MIG) layout of Jagananna Smart Township established in Navuluru under Tadepalli - Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. The plot agreement process will continue till August 10 at the CRDA office at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada, said APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav. CRDA tehsildar Nagalakshmi and project coordinator P Ajay attended and handed over the agreement documents to the beneficiaries.