SRM to host Indian Academy of Sciences conference

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will host the 88th annual national conference of the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences. After almost 21 years, the State was requested to host the conference. The three-day national conference will be held from November 4. The first annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru was held in 1934 under the chairmanship of Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman.

The primary purpose of the conference is to invite scientists from all over the country and abroad to a single platform. In a special meeting held at the university, pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said over 300 well-known and well-established scientists and experts will attend the conference.

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will host the 88th annual national conference of the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences. After almost 21 years, the State was requested to host the conference. The three-day national conference will be held from November 4. The first annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru was held in 1934 under the chairmanship of Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman. The primary purpose of the conference is to invite scientists from all over the country and abroad to a single platform. In a special meeting held at the university, pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said over 300 well-known and well-established scientists and experts will attend the conference.