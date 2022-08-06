Home Cities Vijayawada

Elderly couple found dead at Vijayawada residence

The couple was allegedly addicted to alcohol as the police found surgical spirit in their residence.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits in Vijayawada on Friday morning. According to the Nunna police, the couple was identified Singadi Kondayya (65) and Paidamma (60) who sold vegetables for a living.

The couple was allegedly addicted to alcohol as the police found surgical spirit in their residence. “A case was registered and an investigation was taken up to ascertain the reasons behind the suspicious deaths,” said the police.

Youngster feared drowned

A 20-year-old man was reportedly feared drowned in Pulleru canal near Aakunuru village on Friday afternoon.According to Vuyyur police, the missing youth was identified as Gongati Gowtham.He, along with two of his friends, consumed alcohol near the canal and allegedly ventured into water under the influence it.

Unable to swim, he was swept away by strong current of water.Upon learning about the incident, Vuyyur police rushed to the spot and informed the same to SDRF personnel who started searching for the missing man.

