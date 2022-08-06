Thunderstorms likely in south coastal districts today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active southwest monsoon, heavy rains occurred at a few places in Anantapur and Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema and Krishna and Prakasam districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday. Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in both regions.

The highest rainfall of 10 cm was reported in Raptadu and Pamidi of Anantapur district, followed by 9 cm in Tiruvur of NTR district, 7 cm in Bestgavaripeta of Prakasam district and Kadiri of Sri Satya Sai district and 6 cm in Owk of Nandyal district.

Several places in both Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall upto 5 cm.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning/gusty winds speed 40-50kmph likely at isolated places in North coastal districts.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in the Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal districts on Saturday.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal and Rayalaseema districts and at a few places in south coastal districts.

