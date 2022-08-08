Kanaka Durga ghat road closed for three days in wake of rockfall mitigation works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam (SDMSD) have closed the ghat road for three days from August 8 in the wake of ongoing rockfall mitigation works atop Indrakeeladri.With the annual Dasara festivities a month away, the temple officials are making elaborate and foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

In a press release on Sunday, temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said the devotees will not be allowed on the ghat road during the said period. Alternate arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. The officials had earlier erected a metal fence around the hill to prevent landslides during the rainy season. “A review meeting on the arrangements for the Dasara festival will be conducted soon in order to take stock of the situation and tenders for queue line, sheds and other necessary works will be awarded soon,” the EO said.

