264 quintals of PDS rice seized in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the civil supplies department carried out surprise inspections at a godown near Nidamanuru village under Patamata police station limits, and seized 264 quintals of PDS rice on Monday.

A team headed by district supplies officer (DSO) Komali Padma inspected the godown based on a tip-off about the illegal business in Nidamanuru.

During their inspection, the officials found that one Maajid Mulki was running a racket by collecting rice from beneficiaries in and around Nidamanuru and supplying them to other states. “The accused and his gang collected the PDS rice from beneficiaries in Kankipadu, Penamalur and other mandals at cheap prices,” said the DSO Komali Padma.

