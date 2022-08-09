Home Cities Vijayawada

Har Ghar Tiranga: SCR distributes national flags in Vijayawada

As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, South Central Railway Vijayawada division distributed national flags to employees on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Division, has distributed Tricolours to employees at Railway Divisional Office Compound Vijayawada on Monday. Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan was the chief guest. 

Har Ghar Tiranga is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist Tricolour in their homes to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. Supervisors from various depots based in Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Ongole, Kakinada, Eluru and Tuni were called upon to collect the Indian National Flags and hoist them at their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivendra Mohan said that the idea is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the National Flag. The Tricolour will be supplied to 16,424 employees working in all the depots, stations of Vijayawada Division.

He asked  the staff to hoist the same with pride at their respective homes from 13-15th August, 2022 and also upload the selfie images with the flag at https://harghartiranga.com/. The DRM said that various programmes will be organised by the division as a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

