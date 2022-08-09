VMC launches anti-larval campaign in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

VIJAYAWADA: The city has seen six malaria and 12 dengue cases since January this year. All patients have since recovered from the vector-borne diseases, said VMC health officials. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) chief medical officer (in-charge) N Babu Srinivasan said an anti-larval drive, which includes application of abate solution to water containers and spraying of bio-larvicide in drains, had been taken up in the wake of monsoon.

“Fogging is being carried out regularly to control the growth of mosquito population. A senior entomologist will be appointed for the purpose, and ward volunteers and Asha workers will be engaged in a surveillance of households in the vulnerable areas of the city,” he added.

Srinivasan added that the civic body has around 350 workers in its malaria wing, and steps were being taken to increase their numbers for an intense anti-malarial and dengue drive in the city. The sanitation staff will carry out a PDP survey and fogging of streets, and release oil balls and gambusia fish into side drains.

“We request the public to alert authorities if they have complaints regarding sanitation, water stagnation and mosquito menace in their localities. Complaints can be lodged through Whatsapp (8181960909) for quick grievance redressal,” the CMOH added.

High-risk areas under VMC limits

Anjaneya Vagu, Machavaram , Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Madhura Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Ranigarithota, Vambay Colony, Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Rotary Nagar, LBS Nagar, Kandrika, Rajiv Nagar.

