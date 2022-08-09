Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC launches anti-larval campaign in Vijayawada

Vijayawada reports 12 dengue, six malaria cases so far this year; all patients recover

Published: 09th August 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city has seen six malaria and 12 dengue cases since January this year. All patients have since recovered from the vector-borne diseases, said VMC health officials. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) chief medical officer (in-charge) N Babu Srinivasan said an anti-larval drive, which includes application of abate solution to water containers and spraying of bio-larvicide in drains, had been taken up in the wake of monsoon. 

“Fogging is being carried out regularly to control the growth of mosquito population. A senior entomologist will be appointed for the purpose, and ward volunteers and Asha workers will be engaged in a surveillance of households in the vulnerable areas of the city,” he added. 

Srinivasan added that the civic body has around 350 workers in its malaria wing, and steps were being taken to increase their numbers for an intense anti-malarial and dengue drive in the city. The sanitation staff will carry out a PDP survey and fogging of streets, and release oil balls and gambusia fish into side drains. 

“We request the public to alert authorities if they have complaints regarding sanitation, water stagnation and mosquito menace in their localities. Complaints can be lodged through Whatsapp (8181960909) for quick grievance redressal,” the CMOH added.

High-risk areas under VMC limits
Anjaneya Vagu, Machavaram , Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Madhura Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Ranigarithota, Vambay Colony, Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Rotary Nagar, LBS Nagar, Kandrika, Rajiv Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp