Home Cities Vijayawada

Collector opens photo exhibition at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao asked people to draw inspiration from freedom fighters to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao asked people to draw inspiration from freedom fighters to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The collector inaugurated a photo exhibition jointly organised by the officials of I&PR and Public Transport Department (PTD) at Pandit Nehru Bus Station here on Tuesday.

Rao commended the efforts of the officials for organizing the photo exhibition at the bus station that is named after one of the freedom fighters and former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is also one of the biggest bus stations in Asia. “Freedom we are enjoying today is the result of sacrifices made by several freedom fighters”, the collector said.

“Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed a 30ft statue of freedom fighter and Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitha Rama Raju at Bhimavaram. Besides, the Center and State governments are organising ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for three days from August 12 recognising the services of the National Flag designer Pingali Venkayya,” he observed. PTD officer MY Danam, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Basheer Ahemed and I&PR officials U Surendranath and SV Mohan Rao and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandit Nehru Bus Station Collector
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp