Collector opens photo exhibition at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao asked people to draw inspiration from freedom fighters to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The collector inaugurated a photo exhibition jointly organised by the officials of I&PR and Public Transport Department (PTD) at Pandit Nehru Bus Station here on Tuesday.

Rao commended the efforts of the officials for organizing the photo exhibition at the bus station that is named after one of the freedom fighters and former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is also one of the biggest bus stations in Asia. “Freedom we are enjoying today is the result of sacrifices made by several freedom fighters”, the collector said.

“Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed a 30ft statue of freedom fighter and Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitha Rama Raju at Bhimavaram. Besides, the Center and State governments are organising ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for three days from August 12 recognising the services of the National Flag designer Pingali Venkayya,” he observed. PTD officer MY Danam, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Basheer Ahemed and I&PR officials U Surendranath and SV Mohan Rao and other officials were also present.

