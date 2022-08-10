Mega medical camp held at Guntur’s Burripalem

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mega medical camp was organised on Tuesday in Burripalem, Guntur district, the birthplace of veteran actor G Krishna which was adopted by his son and noted actor Mahesh Babu, by Andhra Hospitals. The camp was organised on the eve of Mahesh Babu’s birthday.

People who attended the camp were offered general medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, cardiology and ENT services, and an awareness session was organised on the common health problems.Speciality consultations were offered, and medicines were distributed to all patients. Dr P. V. Rama Rao, chief of children’s services, said this was the 32nd such camp organised in the village. On Tuesday, 185 people attended the camp.

Dr Rama Rao added that Mahesh Babu and Andhra Hospitals aim to develop Burripalem as a model health village.Dr Asritha, Dr Pavan, Dr Amar and Dr Ramesh, and a team of nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists offered their services.

