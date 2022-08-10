Home Cities Vijayawada

Mega medical camp held at Guntur’s Burripalem

The camp was organised on the eve of Mahesh Babu’s birthday.   

Published: 10th August 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mega medical camp was organised on Tuesday in Burripalem, Guntur district, the birthplace of veteran actor G Krishna which was adopted by his son and noted actor Mahesh Babu, by Andhra Hospitals. The camp was organised on the eve of Mahesh Babu’s birthday.   

People who attended the camp were offered general medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, cardiology and ENT services, and an awareness session was organised on the common health problems.Speciality consultations were offered, and medicines were distributed to all patients.  Dr P. V. Rama Rao, chief of children’s services, said this was the 32nd such camp organised in the village. On Tuesday, 185 people attended the camp.

Dr Rama Rao added that Mahesh Babu and Andhra Hospitals aim to develop Burripalem as a model health village.Dr Asritha, Dr Pavan, Dr Amar and Dr Ramesh, and a team of nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists  offered their services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mega medical camp
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp