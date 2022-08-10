Vijayawada man assaults wife, booked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 33-year-old man from Penamaluru in Krishna district was booked on Tuesday for assaulting his wife by violently biting her cheeks, after which she had to be hospitalised. T Sravanthi’s (26) fault was only that she asked her husband Rambabu to quit alcohol, police said.Penamaluru Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana said Rambabu was a habitual drinker who harassed his wife under the influence of alcohol. As the couple had an altercation over the issue on Sunday, their landlord asked them to vacate the house. In a fit of rage, Rambabu bit his wife’s cheek. A case was registered under IPC sections 498 and 324, besides serving 41 notice (arrest) to Rambabu, the CI added.

