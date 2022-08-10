Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada man assaults wife, booked

As the couple had an altercation over the issue on Sunday, their landlord asked them to vacate the house.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 33-year-old man from Penamaluru in Krishna district was booked on Tuesday for assaulting his wife by violently biting her cheeks, after which she had to be hospitalised. T Sravanthi’s (26) fault was only that she asked her husband Rambabu to quit alcohol, police said.Penamaluru Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana said Rambabu was a habitual drinker who harassed his wife under the influence of alcohol. As the couple had an altercation over the issue on Sunday, their landlord asked them to vacate the house. In a fit of rage, Rambabu bit his wife’s cheek. A case was registered under IPC sections 498 and 324, besides serving 41 notice (arrest) to Rambabu, the CI added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp